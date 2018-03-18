A Man Was Kicked Out Of A Nightclub And Then Drove His Car Into The Building, Police Say

Thirteen people were injured and a 21-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say the incident is not terror-related.

A man who was kicked out of a Gravesend nightclub in the United Kingdom later returned and drove his car through the club, police officials said, injuring 13 people inside.

Kent Police were called to Blake's nightclub at 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, after "a number of people" were injured when a car drove into the building, officials said in a statement.

Police later confirmed that 13 people were treated for injuries, including broken bones, but none of the injuries were considered to be life-changing or life-threatening. It is believed that several more may have been injured but left the scene before being attended to.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

A statement by Kent Police emphatically noted that the incident is not being treated as a terror attack.

The driver "is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation," the statement said.