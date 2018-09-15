BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Coast Guard Member Was Removed From Hurricane Duty For Making An "Offensive" Hand Gesture On TV

news

A Coast Guard Member Was Removed From Hurricane Duty For Making An "Offensive" Hand Gesture On TV

"His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard."

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2018, at 11:17 p.m. ET

MSNBC

The US Coast Guard removed one of its members from its Hurricane Florence response team after he made an "offensive" gesture Friday on live television.

The gesture in question: a once innocuous symbol for "OK" that has been interpreted as a symbol for "white power" and is now used by pro-Trump and alt-right figures as a troll.

The hand signal was made during MSNBC's Live with Ali Velshi, when Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed was offering an update on the actions being taken by the US Coast Guard in response to the hurricane.

During the interview, a man, who was not identified, is seen over Reed's right shoulder giving a quick glance at the camera before moving his hand into the "OK" sign.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

Though the hand gesture was quickly made and removed, it caught the attention of many on Twitter.

Well, that was about as subtle as a train wreck, on a boat.
Michael Ⓜ️ @michaelschweitz

Well, that was about as subtle as a train wreck, on a boat.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We are aware of the offensive video on twitter," the agency said in response. "His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard."

We are aware of the offensive video on twitter - the Coast Guard has identified the member and removed him from the response. His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard.
U.S. Coast Guard @USCG

We are aware of the offensive video on twitter - the Coast Guard has identified the member and removed him from the response. His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The US Coast Guard did not immediately respond to additional questions from BuzzFeed News.


Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT