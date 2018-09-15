A Coast Guard Member Was Removed From Hurricane Duty For Making An "Offensive" Hand Gesture On TV

The US Coast Guard removed one of its members from its Hurricane Florence response team after he made an "offensive" gesture Friday on live television.

The gesture in question: a once innocuous symbol for "OK" that has been interpreted as a symbol for "white power" and is now used by pro-Trump and alt-right figures as a troll.

The hand signal was made during MSNBC's Live with Ali Velshi, when Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed was offering an update on the actions being taken by the US Coast Guard in response to the hurricane.



During the interview, a man, who was not identified, is seen over Reed's right shoulder giving a quick glance at the camera before moving his hand into the "OK" sign.