A Driver Was On Fire When He Crashed His Minivan Full Of Propane And Gas Tanks Into The Gate Of A California Air Force Base

Officials said they have not been able to determine why the 51-year-old driver apparently lit himself on fire as he drove through the gate of an air force base.

Five propane tanks, three gas canisters, and several lighters were found inside a minivan whose driver was on fire as he breached the gate of a Northern California air force base Wednesday, but FBI officials said they have yet to determine a motive behind the bizarre incident.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi, a legal US resident born in India, died in the crash at Travis Air Force Base. No one else was injured during the incident.

Investigators with the FBI and the base have found no link to terrorism, Sean Ragan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Sacramento office said Friday at a press conference.

“We don’t have any nexus to terrorism at this point,” he said.

"Now the question is why he was there, what led him there and we don't know the answer to that quite frankly," Ragan said. "What we're doing now is trying to piece together his life, trying to piece together what led up to this event."

Officials have struggled to locate friends, relatives and associates of Kazi. Several addresses were linked to the man, and Ragan said he appeared to stay in the San Francisco area.

The fiery crash occurred Wednesday evening when Kazi, who appears to have no links to the air force base, breached the main gate of the facility in Fairfield, California.

Ragan said there appeared to be a fire inside the Kia minivan as it breached the first checkpoint at the base. After the vehicle came to a stop, military personnel pulled Kazi out of the burning van and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The thought originally was that it was some sort of accident as it went through the front gate," Ragan said.