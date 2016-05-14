Ninth Person Dies Following Texas Charter Bus Crash
The charter bus was headed to a hotel casino when it rolled over on the highway, killing nine people and injuring 44.
A ninth person has died after being injured charter bus in south Texas last weekend, officials say
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Johnny Hernandez said 83-year-old Atanacio Almendares Trejo, of Weslaco, died Friday from injuries sustained the crash, the Associated Press reported.
Seven people reportedly died at the scene when the bus rolled over along North U.S. 83, Webb County spokesman Larry Sanchez told the Laredo Morning News. Another passenger died at a nearby hospital.
A total of 42 passengers were also taken to three different hospitals to be treated for various injuries, he told the paper.
The 29-year-old bus driver was injured but he has since been released from hospital.
The bus, which was identified as an OGA Charters bus, had started its trip from Rio Grande Valley, about 150 miles southeast of Laredo, Texas, and was headed to the Kickapoo Lucky Casino Hotel in Eagle Pass.
The crash occurred about 8 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Conrad Hein told the Associated Press the driver of the bus "lost control and rolled over." The driver was among the survivors.
"Our troopers are going to look into what happened but it's going to take us some time. We just know the driver lost control."
The National Transportation Safety Board stated they were also sending a team to investigate the crash.
It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred, but no other vehicles were reportedly involved.
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.
In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered his condolences to the families affected by the crash.
"Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to those affected by the tragic accident in South Texas today," Abbot said. "I ask the State of Texas to keep the families of loved ones lost today, as well as the Webb County community, in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Webb County and Webb County Volunteer Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
