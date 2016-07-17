14 People Shot During A Party In Central California

Shooters opened fire into a party with about 150 people after a disagreement in South Bakersfield, officials said.

14 people shot this morning in South Bakersfield near Wible & Belle Terrace. Updates to come.

Fourteen people were shot at a party in South Bakersfield when three people opened fire into the crowd early Saturday morning, officials said.

Two people were critically injured in the shooting, but officials with the Kern County Sheriff's Office said they are expected to survive.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Saturday at a house party attended by about 150 people, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"While numerous party goers were standing in the street and to the front of the residence, a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants drove past the residence," the statement read.

Sheriff's officials told KERO-TV a disagreement broke out inside the party before the shooting.

The suspects then left the party, but returned as the crowd was dispersing, a spokesman told the Los Angeles Times.



Officials said at least three males were in the car, although it was unclear how many of them opened fire. At least two different firearms were used in the shooting, a spokesman with the department told KERO-TV.

At least one person in the crowd returned fire, he said.

Investigators believe people who attended the party might know the shooters, but they have not been cooperative with deputies.



The suspects were described by authorities only as black males between 17 and 19 years old.



No arrests have been made, according to the statement.

Kern County Sheriff officials did not immediately return calls from BuzzFeed News for comment.