Here's What Actually Happens If You Look Directly At The Sun

"The moon will totally block the sun for up to two minutes and 40 seconds, as seen from within a roughly 70-mile-wide path stretching from the Oregon coast to the South Carolina coast," Rick Fienberg, astronomer and press officer for the American Astronomical Society (AAS), writes in an email to BuzzFeed Health. This 70-mile swath is called the "path of totality" — where you'll see the sun totally blocked by the moon. And if you're there, says Fienberg, "you will see the most spectacularly beautiful sight you have ever seen in nature."

Outside the path of totality, you'll get to see a partial solar eclipse, "in which the moon glides across the sun, blocking part of it but never covering it fully," Fienberg says.