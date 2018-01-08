12 Great Food Resolutions To Try In 2018
Life hack: Don't diet.
Even though it might not feel like it (especially around the new year), there's more to food and eating than calories and weight loss.
And there are even dietitians out there whose mission is to help people have better, less weight-loss-centric relationships to food and eating. BuzzFeed Health reached out to some of them to ask how people should go about changing the way they think about food and eating without specifically focusing on trying to eat less or lose weight.
Here are their ideas:
1. Buy one new food each time you visit the grocery store.
2. And approach new eating experiences like a curious toddler would.
3. Eat before you get really hangry.
4. Make food choices with the greater good in mind.
5. Put some time into really deeply experiencing the pleasure that food can bring.
6. To practice this, rate your satisfaction after a meal on a 1-10 scale.
7. Give yourself unconditional permission to eat.
8. Give up on not just dieting but on the diet mentality of rules and restrictions.
9. Learn to bake old family recipes.
10. Start every morning with tea or water.
11. Listen, trust, and give in to your food cravings.
12. When it comes to making choices about food, add three new words to your vocabulary: curiosity, self-compassion, and empathy.
-
