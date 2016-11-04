Harry Potter Yoga Is A Thing And You'll Want To Apparate There Right Away

Alexa Gonzalez Wagner

Beltran, an Austin-based yoga instructor, model, and painter, read from The Deathly Hallows throughout the class to keep with the themes of Halloween, Día De Los Muertos, and Harry Potter.

Beltran and her sister, Ximena N. Larkin, came up with the idea for the class when they were brainstorming ways to boost attendance at Beltran's regular classes.

Their idea was to do something around Halloween that integrated the themes of life and death from Harry Potter, Halloween, and Día De Los Muertos.

"We're Mexican and celebrate the Day of The Dead. It's not morbid, but rather a celebration of life... It felt very natural to combine the three to make it timely," Beltran told BuzzFeed Health via email.