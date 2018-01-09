This is something my friend Julie does, and it's one of my favorite ways to be more intentional in the new year without getting super intense and setting myself up for a bunch of shit I'll never follow through with. Basically, she comes up with a motto for the year. She explains: "I like to mark the new year with a new theme for myself. It's sort of like a resolution for the mindset that I will use to approach the world. Some of them are more successful than others. (For example, this past year’s — 'keep it light' — turned out to be utterly inappropriate.)"

Here are a few more of her mottos and what inspired them, in her words:

1999: "Guilt free in '99." This was my first motto and it was inspired by an awkward encounter I had at a party. I was feeling bad about it but I resolved (unsuccessfully) to forget about it.

2010: "Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good." I had a baby and I was trying to get things done.

2016: "We got this." I was starting a new job, and we were planning to move. There was a lot going on.