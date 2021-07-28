It’s Time For Hickeys To Come Back

I learned that hickeys were naughty from That ’70s Show. Brassy teen Donna (played by Laura Prepon) had left a sizable one on the neck of helplessly innocent Eric (Topher Grace) after the two began to date. The next morning at breakfast, Eric’s catty older sister, Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly), can’t help herself — she has to call it out to the entire family. “This is just like a Norman Rockwell painting,” she says. “Mom is serving breakfast, Daddy is reading the newspaper, and brother Eric is trying to hide a big, purple, nasty hickey.” Eric looks bashful but can’t hide a hint of pride. Not content to leave it at that, Laurie caps it off with one more tease: “You know, Eric, hickeys lead to dirty things.”

It wasn’t just this scene. It seemed like every time hickeys were mentioned — on TV, in movies, by my friends — the hickey itself was the dirty thing. If you were a “nice” kid, not only were you not supposed to let people see that you had been so vulgar as to score one, you weren’t meant to feel proud of it. Hickeys were often a source of embarrassment, never to be acknowledged; even today, there are TikTok challenges and videos dedicated to showing people how to remove them. They were symbols of reckless young love: overtly sexual, shameless, eager. They also struck me as hungry. But, I wondered, What’s so bad about hunger? Being so aroused by someone that you wanted to sink your teeth into them and leave a memento sounded hot. It wasn’t the idea of possessiveness that appealed to me, but the romanticized idea of being so wrapped up in someone else’s body that you didn’t care about the visible consequences.

Maybe this feeling was rooted in my obsession with vampires (pre-Twilight, thank you very much), but I was curious. And by the time I finally got my first hickey — in my late teens, from a tall, dark-haired man whose name I can’t remember now but whose lips I absolutely do — I thought they were downright delicious. I’d soon find that giving them was just as pleasurable, an indulgent act of passion. In the 1987 movie Moonstruck, starring Cher and Nicolas Cage as unlikely lovers Loretta and Ronny, Loretta’s mom, Rose, spots one on Loretta’s neck after she’s been canoodling with Ronny, her ex-fiancé’s brother. Rose yells, “You got a love bite on your neck … What’s the matter with you? Your life’s going down the toilet! Cover up that damn thing!” Later, Rose spies one on Ronny’s neck, too. Two mouth-shaped clues, and their romance is out in the open. The odd pair were so sure they might never find true love, and now they are ravenous for each other’s bodies, time, and love. There’s nothing juvenile about that.

Hickeys have an instinctual origin and are rooted in our basic biology. The process is simple: You use your lips as a vacuum and suck to the point that blood vessels under the recipient’s skin burst, creating a bruise. This can take just a few seconds or result from a longer process (though too much pressure can injure blood vessels and, in extremely rare instances, lead to death). They go from red to a purple or brown hue as they linger, and can last anywhere from a few days to two weeks.

The word “hickey” entered the English lexicon in 1934 as a relative of “doohickey” (which denotes something that doesn’t have an official term), but the practice likely existed well before that. In his 1872 book The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals, Charles Darwin, the father of evolutionary biology, described “kissing-like behaviors” in cultures where people didn’t kiss mouth to mouth, including licking, tapping another person’s skin, pressing one’s nose over another person’s cheek, sucking, and several other ways people are intimate with others and express how they feel.

These kissing-adjacent behaviors are universal. That’s what Sheril Kirshenbaum, author of The Science of Kissing, told me, adding that they start early in life. “Our first experiences with love and security usually involve lip pressure and stimulation through behaviors that mimic kissing, like nursing or bottle feeding. These early events lay down important neural pathways in a baby’s brain that associate kissing with positive emotions,” she said. She called the lips “the body’s most exposed erogenous zone”; they purse outwardly, unlike those of other animals. “They are packed with sensitive nerve endings, so even the slightest brush sends a cascade of information to our brains, which can feel very good,” Kirshenbaum said.