Trump Plays With A Drone And Meets With Emerging Tech Leaders

Startup entrepreneurs and investors met with the president to explain how the government can help facilitate the next technological revolution.

President Donald Trump met with a disparate group of startup founders, venture capitalists and public company executives on Thursday in a gathering that was meant to showcase how his administration will promote emerging technologies and entrepreneurship. In the final event of the White House’s “tech week,” the president cradled a four-propeller flying robot, engaged in a demonstration on 5G internet, and discussed how the government can better regulate and encourage investments in companies building drones, connected devices and web infrastructure.

Fresh from an invigorating 70-minute speech in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the night before, the president promised that his administration would give the US-based entrepreneurs assembled in the East Room “the competitive advantage” that they needed.

There have been “too many years of excessive government regulation,” said Trump. “We have had some regulation that has been so bad, so out of line, that it has really hurt our country.”

While Trump met with the leaders of Apple, Amazon, and other tech behemoths on Monday to discuss topics such as immigration and modernizing government infrastructure, Thursday’s gathering — organized by the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the US deputy chief technology officer, Michael Kratsios — was intended to be more forward-looking. "[There will be] technological revolutions that could improve every aspect of our lives and create vast new wealth for American workers and families and open up new frontiers in science, medicine and communication," Trump said.

The attendees of Thursday’s meeting had convened earlier in the day in three separate discussions — one on commercial drones, one on web-connected devices and 5G internet, and a third on financing emerging tech. After closed-door discussions, attendees met with the president for about an hour before he departed — to tweet that he didn’t tape former FBI director James Comey, and to watch over the unveiling of the much-anticipated Senate health care bill.