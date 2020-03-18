Tesla’s Fremont factory will reduce its workforce from 10,000 to 2,500 workers, according to a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Tesla Motors’ main factory will remain open and operating at limited capacity, despite a previous order from county officials that declared the automobile plant non-essential during an area-wide lockdown over the coronavirus. Tesla has committed to reducing its workforce from about 10,000 people to about 2,500 at its Fremont, California factory, an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, noting that despite earlier reports of a shutdown, the plant will remain open. On Tuesday, the Alameda County issued a directive noting that Tesla could “maintain basic minimum operations.” It’s unclear if Tesla will continue to manufacture automobiles at the plant. Sergeant Ray Kelly, a public information office with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, told BuzzFeed News that the company will operate with a fourth of its typical workforce, noting that the communications between his office and the company had been “positive.” “They assured me in a phone call to do a step down reduction from about 10,000 to 2,500 people,” he said. “The county is very sensitive to what they’re dealing with.” Kelly did not give a timeframe for when Tesla would its workforce. Tesla did not respond to an email request for comment.

Tesla: @Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order.

On Tuesday, six Bay Area counties went into “shelter in place,” an order that asked residents to remain at home and many businesses to close. While “essential” businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations were allowed to remain open, it was unclear if Tesla’s factory fell into that category, and the company continued manufacturing operations into Wednesday.

One factory worker who spoke with BuzzFeed News before news of the worker reduction on Wednesday questioned that decision. They asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job. “Tesla is like a hot box,” they said. “Thousands working in that environment, if a few get infected how easy can it spread?” While Alameda County deemed Tesla’s factory as “not an essential business” on Tuesday afternoon, its ability to “maintain minimum basic operations” as defined by authorities will allow it to perform activities that “maintain the value of the business’s inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits,” and other related functions. A spokesperson with the Alameda County Public Health Services office declined to say whether manufacturing cars fit into one of those categories.

