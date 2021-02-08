Searches For “Dog” On Instagram Returned Emojis For Chinese Takeout Boxes

“How are the emoji’s being recommended in this and can we remove this so this doesn’t perpetuate Asian racial stereotypes?”

Searches for the word “dog” on Instagram’s stories feature are showing an emoji for a takeout box associated with Chinese American food, angering people who are concerned the app is reinforcing racist stereotypes.

An Instagram employee noticed the issue over the weekend, according to a post on an internal Facebook message board, while users of the popular photo-sharing app have complained about the problem since 2019. Instagram is owned and operated by Facebook. “How are the emoji’s being recommended in this and can we remove this so this doesn’t perpetuate Asian racial stereotypes?” wrote the employee, who works as an Instagram product integrity program manager. "I’ve tested this with 3 of my family members and it shows up for them.”

In tests on Apple devices, BuzzFeed News was shown the Chinese American food container in searches for “dog” while attempting to place an emoji or GIF on top of a story, an ephemeral image or video that’s attached to a profile for a 24-hour period. The takeout box was one of seven possible emoji search results for the word, alongside emojis of actual dogs, paw prints, and a hot dog. The results could not be replicated on Android devices with Instagram. Story features on Twitter, Snapchat, and the Facebook app did not have searchable emojis or did not show racist results. A rep for Facebook told BuzzFeed News said the company is investigating the issue. “We've removed the emoji from appearing in this search and are investigating what led to this so we can take steps to keep it from happening again,” said a Facebook spokesperson. The issue is not new. In October 2019, one person tweeted that they were looking for “cute little dog gifs on Instagram” but came across the takeout box. “Why did i search up dog on @instagram and chinese food comes up???” another woman tweeted on Jan. 25.

