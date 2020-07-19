Roger Stone Called A Black Radio Host A Racial Slur

In text messages to BuzzFeed News, Stone denied calling Morris O’Kelly a “negro” and said that the word is “far from a slur.”

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Roger Stone, a long-time Donald Trump ally and adviser, called a Black radio host a racial slur during one of his first interviews since the president commuted his 40-month prison sentence earlier this month. On Saturday, the 67-year-old Stone appeared on The Mo’Kelly Show, which is broadcast on weekends from KFI AM640 in Los Angeles, to discuss the commutation of his sentence for lying to Congress, obstructing investigators, and tampering with witnesses.

When the program’s host, Morris O’Kelly, questioned Stone about whether his friendship with Trump had played a role in his avoiding prison, Stone appeared to become frustrated and muttered a line with the racial slur “negro.”

During an interview tonight on Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640, Roger Stone’s phone signal briefly broke up. Then a voice can be heard saying: "I don't really feel like arguing with this negro.” Stone later denied saying those words when asked by Mr. Mo'Kelly. https://t.co/72Wt5JoXNB



“There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily, how your number just happened to come up in the lottery, I’m guessing was more than just luck, Roger, right?” O’Kelly asked Stone.



Stone, who was on the phone, then appeared to mutter a line that included the words “arguing with this negro.” The first few words of his sentence were muffled and hard to understand. O’Kelly asked Stone to repeat what he said, but the line went silent for several seconds, during which a sigh could be heard. O’Kelly then asked Stone if he wanted to continue the “very spirited conversation,” after which Stone responded, “Uhh, you’re back” and suggested that there were technical difficulties.

via The Mo'Kelly Show / Via http://www.http://mrmokelly.com/ Morris O'Kelly

When O’Kelly confronted Stone about whether he used the word “negro,” the political adviser became agitated and denied it, telling the host, “You’re out of your mind.” The interview then continued for another 17 minutes. Stone denied using the racial slur in text messages to BuzzFeed News on Sunday, saying, “Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro.” He also defended the use of the word, saying it “is far from a slur,” and said that O’Kelly should “spend a little more time studying black history and institutions.” In his statement, Stone claimed that it was O’Kelly’s studio engineer who used “the alleged epitaph” and accused the engineer of cutting off his sound feed. “This is a smear designed to boost Mr. Kelly's meager ratings at my expense,” Stone wrote in the statement. A producer for O’Kelly’s show did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment on Stone’s accusations. Addressing the incident on his website, O’Kelly said that Stone denied saying the slur, but that “the audio is what it is.” “He didn’t see me as a journalist, not as a professional, not a radio host…but a ‘negro’ first and foremost,” O’Kelly said. “Thirty years as an entertainment professional, twenty of them in radio. ‘Negro’ was the first pejorative uttered. The low-calorie version of the N-Word.”

Hey everyone. I heard what I heard. The audio is the audio. I will address in Hour 2. We're blowing out the second half of the show. #RogerStone I am nobody's NEGRO.