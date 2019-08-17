An Instagram Feud Between Rappers Led To The Shooting Death Of A Nine-Year-Old Girl, Authorities Say
East Dallas girl Brandoniya Bennett was getting ready for school the next day and sitting on her couch when she was hit in the head with a bullet.
A 9-year-old girl is dead after an Instagram feud between two rappers led to a shooting at an East Dallas apartment complex on Wednesday night, according to police.
Brandoniya Bennett was sitting on her couch and getting for school the next day, when she was struck in the head by a bullet that police believe was fired by a teen rapper.
That suspect, 19-year-old Tyrese Simmons, turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with capital murder, according to CBS11 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Online jail records show he is being held in the Dallas County Jail.
According to police, Simmons traveled to Roseland Townhomes to confront a rival rapper after the pair had used social media to disparage one another.
When the person refused to leave their home after being challenged by Simmons, the suspect allegedly circled to the back of the housing complex and opened fire on the wrong unit, killing Bennett.
Bennett had just done her nails in preparation to return to school when she was shot, according to Williams.
“She was in her house,” Dallas Police Maj. Danny Williams said at a press conference on Thursday. “She felt safe. She was 9 years old.”
Bennett’s death is the third shooting-related of death a teen or child at the Roseland Townhomes community in the last two months. In late June, two 17-year-olds were killed and two others injured in a drive-by shooting near a local community center.
At a Friday evening event, West Dallas Community Fellowship pastor James Armstrong acknowledged the community’s frustration and grief for having “to bury someone too soon,” according to the Dallas Morning News.
"We are calling for every member of the community who owns a gun to put down those guns," he said. “Enough is enough. The violence has to stop. We are declaring peace in our community."
A GoFundMe campaign raising money for Bennett’s mother, Sontravia Elder, to help with expenses from the death of her daughter and her son’s college expenses, surpassed $30,000 on Saturday morning.
