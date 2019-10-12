16 Photos Of The Flooding And Devastation From Japan's Typhoon Hagibis
Estimated to be Japan's largest storm in decades, Typhoon Hagibis slammed the country with torrential rain and heavy winds.
Estimated to be the country's largest storm in decades, Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan on Saturday evening local time, slamming islands with torrential rain and heavy winds.
The storm flooded rivers and caused secondary weather patterns like tornados that destroyed homes and public property in areas east of Tokyo.
Hagibis hit the capital, where streets were largely deserted and people were bunkered down, moving past the city by midnight, but not before flooding some sections.
Prior to the storm, Japan's weather agency issued the highest-level warning for rain in seven prefectures.
