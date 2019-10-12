 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

16 Photos Of The Flooding And Devastation From Japan's Typhoon Hagibis

Trending

16 Photos Of The Flooding And Devastation From Japan's Typhoon Hagibis

Estimated to be Japan's largest storm in decades, Typhoon Hagibis slammed the country with torrential rain and heavy winds.

By Ryan Mac

Picture of Ryan Mac Ryan Mac BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 12, 2019, at 2:44 p.m. ET

Estimated to be the country's largest storm in decades, Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan on Saturday evening local time, slamming islands with torrential rain and heavy winds.

The storm flooded rivers and caused secondary weather patterns like tornados that destroyed homes and public property in areas east of Tokyo.

Hagibis hit the capital, where streets were largely deserted and people were bunkered down, moving past the city by midnight, but not before flooding some sections.

Prior to the storm, Japan's weather agency issued the highest-level warning for rain in seven prefectures.

Odd Andersen / Getty Images

The sun cuts through clouds as it sets behind the Okuchichibu mountains outside Tokyo as Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis.

Kyodo / Reuters

Sandbags are piled on a seawall in preparation for Typhoon Hagibis on the seashore in Yokohama on Friday.

Kyodo / Reuters

High waves caused by Typhoon Hagibis break on the shores of Senjojiki, Shirahama town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty Images

A man covers over a doorway to a pachinko parlor ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis.

Franck Fife / Getty Images

A woman walks past empty shelves in a store in Tokyo on October 11, 2019, as typhoon Hagibis heads towards the city.

Annegret Hilse / Reuters

People take photos during sunset near Osaka Station, as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Japan.

Kyodo / Reuters

A residential area is flooded in Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis.

Kyodo / Reuters

Destroyed houses, cars and power poles, which according to local media were believed to be caused by a tornado, are seen as Typhoon Hagibis approaches the Tokyo area in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

Kyodo / Reuters

A tornado, caused by the conditions around Typhoon Hagibis, swept through Ichihara, east of Tokyo, destroying homes, power lines, and other property.

Jiji Press / Getty Images

Damaged houses caused by weather patterns from Typhoon Hagibis are seen in Ichihara, Chiba prefecture on Saturday.

Carl Court / Getty Images

People look at the flooded Tama River during Typhoon Hagibis on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Typhoon Hagibis is the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan this year and has been classed by the Japan Meteorological Agency as a 'violent typhoon' — the highest category on Japans typhoon scale.

Kyodo / Reuters

Roads are flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis at Setagaya ward in Tokyo, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty Images

A cafe lies submerged as the Tama River floods during Typhoon Hagibis.

Karyn Nishimura / Getty Images

Evacuated residents sit inside a shelter to wait out the storm in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of Typhoon Hagibis' expected landfall in central or eastern Japan later in the evening.

Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

Formula One spectators who evacuated from Typhoon Hagibis gather at a makeshift accommodation at Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in central Japan.

Odd Andersen / Getty Images

A pedestrian with a broken umbrella braves the elements in the Aoyama district of Tokyo as the effects of Typhoon Hagibis begin to be felt in Japan's capital.


ADVERTISEMENT