As Election Misinformation Spreads On Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg Told Employees That Biden Won

As false claims declaring that Joe Biden isn’t the president-elect flourish on his platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the Democratic nominee “is going to be our next president.”

“I believe the outcome of the election is now clear and Joe Biden is going to be our next president,” Zuckerberg said in audio of the meeting obtained by BuzzFeed News. “It's important that people have confidence that the election was fundamentally fair, and that goes for the tens of millions of people that voted for Trump.”

The Facebook founder's comments came during an all-hands call with employees during which he was asked how he planned to work with the new administration despite concerns that Biden and his staff “dislike you and Facebook,” and why former Trump campaign chair Steve Bannon is still allowed on the social network after using it to advocate for the beheadings of government officials.

While Zuckerberg has yet to publicly comment or post to Facebook about the election, his remarks to employees signify that he believes in the legitimacy of the result. He also used the Q&A session to criticize people claiming that a Biden victory would be overturned.

“Part of what we’re seeing out here are people who are calling for recounts and legal challenges, which, in a lot of cases, is their right and something you see in a lot of elections,” he said. “But I think it’s also quite unhelpful that people out there are raising expectations that there is going to be a different outcome than from what was projected.”

He called out Trump for sharing election disinformation, something that Zuckerberg has hesitated to do in the past. “I think it, of course, is a challenge when the president of the United States is sharing some of these things directly,” he said.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The billionaire's remarks came less than three hours after President Donald Trump used Facebook to falsely claim that a company that made equipment to tabulate results had deleted votes in Pennsylvania. That post has more than 180,000 shares on Facebook.

Even Facebook’s own internal chat during Zuckerberg’s speech, which was livestreamed to thousands of employees, became a conduit for misinformation. A small number of employees disputed their CEO calling Biden as “president-elect,” while at least one person falsely claimed that the election “wasn’t fair” because dead people had voted. (Most people in the chat strongly disagreed.)

Zuckerberg used his time to share statistics meant to reinforce the company’s claims to have handled the election successfully. He said 120 million people visited its voter information center in 2020, including 33 million on Election Day. He also said half of all people in the US on Facebook viewed “reliable voting information” — details about voter registration or election deadlines — 13 times or more. Half of Americans on Instagram viewed that information 15 times or more, he said, though he did not mention how Instagram had briefly given the wrong voting day to some people.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Bourgeois later updated Zuckerberg's figures to note that 140 million people visited the voter information center.

The only statistic Zuckerberg shared about misinformation was to say that the company's third-party fact-checking partners debunked more claims on Election Day than any other day since the program launched in late 2016. He did not offer a specific number.