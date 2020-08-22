A Black Man Has Died After Louisiana Police Fired More Than 10 Shots At Him As He Walked Away

A 31-year-old Black man was killed by Louisiana police on Friday night while attempting to walk away from officers following an altercation at a convenience store.



Trayford Pellerin was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being struck by officer gunfire. Investigators said Lafayette police had been called to the scene following a disturbance at a convenience store along Evangeline Throughway, and encountered Pellerin, who was carrying a knife.

Pellerin was unaffected when police used tasers on him, the Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Footage of part of the incident, which circulated on social media, shows Pellerin walking away from at least four officers on foot, with their guns drawn, while other officers trailed in vehicles.

After a pursuit on foot, in which Pellerin has his back to officers, he approaches the doors of a second convenience store. The officers, who are only feet away, then shoot — firing at least 10 shots as heard on video — and kill him.

A state police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the investigation is ongoing and did not provide further details. (The video below is graphic.)