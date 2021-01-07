Facebook Forced Its Employees To Stop Discussing Trump's Coup Attempt

“What excuse did we use not to ban him this time?”

Facebook employees were appalled by President Donald Trump’s encouragement of his supporters as they stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday to prevent the ratification of a free and fair election. The employees were scared and frustrated, and some came to the realization that the platform they had helped build and operate had contributed to the wave of fear, disinformation, and chaos that flooded Congress. So they spoke out on an internal message board, and some called for Trump’s removal from the platform. In less than an hour, Facebook moved to silence them. Without any apparent explanation, administrators froze comments on at least three threads in which employees had discussed removing Trump from the site. “Donald Trump has directly incited a terror attack on Capitol Hill,” one Facebook employee wrote on a post where comments were later halted. “We need to take down his account right now. This is not a moment for half measures.” "Our employees are actively discussing today's horrible events internally,” Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. She did not answer questions about why the company had temporarily paused discussion on some threads. Alex Stamos, a Stanford professor and Facebook’s former chief security officer, said there was no other recourse than to ban Trump’s account. “You don’t want incredibly powerful private actors choosing which democratic actors get speech, and the basis of that concern is the protection of that democracy,” he told BuzzFeed News. “But the votes are counted, the president lost, and he’s now rejecting the democratic will. There are no legitimate arguments for keeping him up.” While companies can take action against individual posts or tweets, Stamos argued that “one piece of content” being removed means little to any of these political actors. Suspension is the only way they can discourage this behavior, he said.

“It is a decision to be made by Mark alone.”

“It is a decision to be made by Mark alone,” Stamos added, referring to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Within Silicon Valley, Facebook is known for allowing generally open discussions and debates among its more than 50,000 workers on Workplace, an internal social network. There are thousands of groups where individuals post and comment every day about current events, the company, and what they can do to make the platform better. Recently, Facebook's leadership has clamped down on some of that free expression. After employees objected to a post on the platform in which the president suggested violence would be used against those protesting the police who killed George Floyd, Facebook moved to limit political discussion on Workplace. Late last year, Facebook also directed workers not to discuss any matters involving antitrust, as the company had come under investigation for anticompetitive practices. Even by those standards, the move on Wednesday was unusual. After Trump posted a video on Facebook in which he attempted to delegitimize the election by calling it “stolen,” one employee pointed out that Twitter had moved within four minutes to prevent it from being reshared or engaged with on its platform. “I’m sure we’ve done something to demote it, but this is a pretty dangerous territory we’re in,” they wrote. “I’m hoping we can go further.” The responses from their colleagues were swift. “Can we get some courage and actual action from leadership in response to this behavior? Your silence is disappointing at the least and criminal at worst,” wrote one. “We should be better,” wrote another. “This is incredibly disheartening. As great as it is to work here, the fact that we move slow and allow the spread of disinformation is a failure not only for us as a company but for us as employees to allow the company to be so slow to do anything,” one employee added to the thread.

