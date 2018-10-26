Facebook Just Removed 82 Iranian-Tied Pages And Accounts Posting Divisive Trump And Kaepernick Memes

“Despite attempts to hide their true identities, a manual review of these accounts linked their activity to Iran,” the company said in a blog post. “We also identified some overlap with the Iranian accounts and Pages we removed in August.”

The company could not find any ties to the Iranian government and was unable to say who was responsible for the accounts, which posted divisive messages and images about social and political topics like former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and the Mueller investigation in an attempt to sow discord.

Facebook announced on Friday that it had removed 82 groups and accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" from Iran that targeted users in the United States and United Kingdom.

Examples of the memes Facebook says Iranian-linked accounts and pages were posting on its platform

In August, Facebook suspended 652 fake Pages, groups, and accounts from Facebook and Instagram for “coordinated, inauthentic behavior” associated with Iranian and Russian political influence operations. Hours later, Twitter suspended 284 accounts “for engaging in coordinated manipulation.”

Some of the accounts that Facebook suspended were highlighted in an earlier report from cybersecurity firm FireEye. After suspending the accounts, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that his company was “signal sharing” with other social media platforms to help trace bad actors across platforms.

Friday’s news expands upon an August report from FireEye which uncovered a large Iranian fake news influence operation similar to that which was utilized by the Kremlin in past election cycles. In earlier reports, FireEye detailed a network of Iranian-run fake American personas spread out over multiple social media platforms.

While sometimes sloppy and rudimentary, the accounts revealed in the report frequently linked to misleading or fake news sites and pushed political narratives that appeared to support or align with the Iranian government. Unlike Kremlin-based accounts, which impersonated both sides of the political aisle, most of the Iranian-linked accounts appeared to impersonate liberals. The network pushed the fake news site "Real Progressive Front," an organization claiming to be “a progressive NGO that aims to support people’s movements for freedom, peace and justice, reaffirm civil rights and reduce the influence of money in politics.”

“It looks like an Iranian info op which has evolved to become more like the Russian one,” said Ben Nimmo, an Atlantic Council fellow who studies online influence efforts, and who had an advance look at the material Facebook took down on Friday.

“It's mainly based on social media, not websites, and posts engaging content — mostly memes,” he added. “Almost all the accounts pose as liberal groups, focusing on race, police violence, and attacking Trump. Divisive content, like the Russian operation, but in the mix there are systematic attacks on Israel and Saudi Arabia, especially regarding Palestine and Yemen.”