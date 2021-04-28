Facebook Temporarily Hid Posts With #ResignModi

On Wednesday, the world’s largest social network hid posts with the text #ResignModi for a few hours, before restoring them.

Hindustan Times / Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises his arms in the air during a public rally for West Bengal Assembly Election at Barasat on April 12, 2021.

Facebook temporarily hid posts calling for the resignation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the platform's latest foray in a series of controversial decisions affecting free speech in a country experiencing a full-blown COVID-19 crisis. On Wednesday, the world’s largest social network said that posts with the hashtag or text #ResignModi “are temporarily hidden here” because “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” Because the posts were hidden, it’s unclear what content violated the rules of a company whose executives have often expressed a commitment to open expression.

After hiding posts with the hashtag for about three hours, Facebook reversed its decision and allowed users to find and access posts with the criticism of Modi, just after this story was published. Last week, the Indian government ordered Twitter to block access to more than 50 tweets that criticized Modi’s handling of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Facebook and Instagram had blocked posts about Modi on the orders of the government.

It was not immediately clear whether Facebook's hiding of the #ResignModi hashtag came at the behest of the Indian government,or if it was done at the company’s discretion. The hashtag was hidden within India, according to people who shared screenshots on Twitter, and in the United States, Canada, and England based on searches run by BuzzFeed News. In February, India enacted new regulations on social media and online video, which give the government the ability to require platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take down content that the government finds objectionable.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone declined to comment on why the hashtag had been hidden, but said it had been restored everywhere after this story's publication. He declined to provide further details on what happened and only said the company was "looking into it." A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not yet replied to a request for comment. This appears to be the first time that Facebook has blocked or hidden calls for the resignation of a democratically elected world leader and goes against CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s stated preference of leaving content up whenever possible. The ban seems antithetical to the principles of a platform that was once celebrated for its role in perpetuating the Arab Spring, which led to a wave of democratic revolts that toppled Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak and the autocratic rulers of several other countries in the region. Despite signs that normal life would return earlier this year, India is currently in the grips of the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, one that has come with increasing criticism of its leader.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government has taken the difficult task of organizing a pandemic response in a poor country like India and made it impossible," wrote the India-based magazine Caravan on Tuesday.

