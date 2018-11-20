Facebook Is Testing Auto-Responses For Live Video And Some Of The Suggestions Are Offending People

"So I’m just noticing that Facebook has a thoughts and prayers autoresponder on our Chicago Hospital shooting livestream and I have thoughts."

Facebook appears to be testing a new tool that prompts users to comment on live video streams — including those involving sensitive situations like shootings and sexual assault — using suggested text and emojis.

On Monday, a handful of Facebook users noticed that the social media platform was offering them preset responses for live videos about a series of news stories. On one stream for MSNBC about an ongoing, officer-involved shooting at a Chicago hospital, NBCUniversal contractor Stephanie Haberman noticed Facebook was prompting her to comment with phrases like “this is so sad” and “so sorry,” along with emojis including the prayer hands. “So I’m just noticing that Facebook has a thoughts and prayers autoresponder on our Chicago Hospital shooting livestream and I have thoughts,” Haberman tweeted along with photos of the suggested responses from Facebook. She declined to comment for this story. While autoreply prompts are not an entirely new concept for Silicon Valley products — Google’s Gmail recently unveiled a pre-populated response tool called “Smart Reply” and Instagram sometimes suggests emoji responses — this appears to be the first time Facebook has tested the tool on live video, where content can be sensitive, unpredictable, and sometimes depicts violence. And while Facebook seems to be aiming to improve engagement on live video, critics have called the prompts insensitive and further evidence that the company has not thought out the human impact or consequences of its products.

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BuzzFeed News examined other Facebook livestreams on Monday and found that the social media platform was testing prompted responses on a variety of videos, including ones from local news outlets, the shopping network QVC, and gamers. On one video from Phoenix’s Fox 10 station about a sexual assault and possible shooting in a Catholic supply store, Facebook’s algorithm suggested that the user comment with “respect” or “take care.” On a different stream about the Chicago hospital shooting from NBC News, the suggested responses included a crying tears of joy emoji and another making a kissing face.

