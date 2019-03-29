Apple Pulls The Plug On AirPower, Its Wireless Charging Product

Apple cancelled its wireless charging product, AirPower, on Friday, saying in a statement that it was unable to meet its own standards for design and manufacturing.

Announced in September 2017 at an Apple iPhone event, AirPower was supposed to be a charging mat on which users could place and wirelessly charge their iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods charging cases. During a “sneak peek” at that 2017 event, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing Phil Schiller said that customers could expect the product in 2018.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project,” Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, said in a statement on Friday. “We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch.”

Apple’s retraction of AirPower after its announcement almost two years ago is a misstep for a company known for generating incredible hype for its premium electronic devices. While Apple has previously experienced delays on devices, like its AirPods wireless headphones, this is the first time in recent memory that the Cupertino, California-based company has cancelled an announced product before shipping it.