Apple Blames Business Slowdown On Chinese Trade Tensions And Fewer iPhone Upgrades

Apple unexpectedly lowered financial guidance for its first quarter on Wednesday, saying the US trade war with China and fewer iPhone upgrades have slowed its business.

In a letter to investors, the world’s most valuable consumer electronics company said it expected $84 billion in revenue for its first quarter of 2019, some $5 billion less than the lower end of the $89 billion to $93 billion range it had previously projected. A significant portion of that decline could be attributed to China, said Apple CEO Tim Cook, who directly cited the United States’s crumbling trade relationship with the world’s most populous country.

"We believe the economic environment in China has been further impacted by rising trade tensions with the United States," Cook said in the letter, noting that all of the company’s worldwide revenue decline could be attributed to the region. "As the climate of mounting uncertainty weighed on financial markets, the effects appeared to reach consumers as well, with traffic to our retail stores and our channel partners in China declining as the quarter progressed."



This is the first time Apple has revised its quarterly financial projections since 2002.



Cook’s letter is another sign that US–China trade tensions are having a direct impact on American businesses. The Nasdaq briefly halted trading of Apple shares after the market on Wednesday on news of the impending letter. When buying and selling resumed around 5 p.m. in New York, shares fell more than 7% in after-hours trading.

Beyond China, Cook’s letter also noted that the company expected "lower than anticipated" revenue from the iPhone, its highest-selling product. While China accounted for most of the iPhone revenue decline, the company said iPhone upgrades "were not as strong as we thought they would be," citing price increases and reduced pricing for battery replacements.



In fall 2017, Apple priced its flagship iPhone X at $999 — $300 more than the iPhone 8. In fall 2018, it introduced the new iPhone XS, which also starts at $999, but added a larger iPhone XS Max, which costs $1,099. It also announced a $30 (originally $50) battery replacement program for certain iPhones in December 2017, after admitting that it lowered the performance of older iPhones.



In its first quarter of 2018, the company recorded revenue of $88.3 billion. If Apple were to hit its new projection for the first three months of its fiscal year, it would mark a 4.9% decline from the same period last year.



"If you look at our results, our shortfall is over 100% from iPhone and it's primarily in greater China," Cook said on CNBC on Wednesday. "It's clear that the economy began to slow there in the second half and I believe the trade tensions between the United States and China put additional pressure on their economy."

Cook, who has avoided being openly critical of President Donald Trump’s administration and has met with the president and his cabinet members on multiple occasions, had previously warned of the impact of tariffs that the president had imposed on some Chinese goods including steel and aluminum. Apple’s CEO had previously said that the tariffs didn’t directly affect his company, but noted that they could have downstream effects on the American economy.

"Our view on tariffs is that they show up as a tax on the consumer and wind up resulting in lower economic growth and sometimes can bring about significant risk of unintended consequences," Cook said in August during an earnings call with analysts.

Apple is expected to announce its 2019 first quarter financial results on Jan. 29. Cook closed his letter by stating that he expects the company to announce an "all-time record for Apple’s earnings per share."



Here's Cook's letter to investors: