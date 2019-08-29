Alphabet Chief Legal Officer Calls Himself “Far From Perfect” In Addressing Extramarital Relationship At Work

After a former subordinate accused Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond in a blog post of philandering and refusing to pay child support for the son they had while they were together, Drummond called himself “far from perfect” in a statement addressing her claims.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Blakely a former contracts manager in Google’s legal department detailed her relationship with Drummond that began in 2004. Though Drummond was married at the time, the two had a child in 2007 and lived together, according to the blog post.

Blakely’s relationship with Drummond required her to transfer departments at Alphabet, the parent company of Google. She eventually left the company with the expectation that Drummond would financially support her and their son. In 2008, she said he ended their relationship.

“I’ve spent the last 11 years taking on one of the most powerful, ruthless lawyers in the world,” Blakely wrote, noting that Drummond would go for months without seeing his child or providing child support.

The allegations against Drummond comes after a series of stories about executive misbehavior at one of the largest and most influential companies in the world. In late 2018, Google employees staged a worldwide walkout to protest an internal cover up of a payment of $90 million to former senior vice president Andy Rubin, who allegedly coerced a subordinate into performing sexual acts.

Drummond’s personal statement does not address most of Blakely’s allegations, and notes that “it’s not a secret” that the pair had “a difficult break-up 10 years ago.” While he says he “regrets” his part in that break-up, he did not clarify what exactly he regret.

“Her account raises many claims about us and other people, including our son and my former wife,” he said. “As you would expect, there are two sides to all of the conversations and details Jennifer recounts, and I take a very different view about what happened. I have discussed these claims directly with Jennifer, and I addressed the details of our relationship with our employer at the time.”

Google declined to comment on the matter and would not say if it was taking any action with their chief legal officer.

"I am regretful on many levels, but I’m also thankful for the growth in character I’ve had since then — and for my son," Blakely wrote on Wednesday. "What I never understood is why I was the only one bearing the consequences, especially when I knew David’s treatment of our son and me was nothing short of abuse."

