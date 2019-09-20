YouTube Announced That It Will Be Unverifying Some Creators

YouTube attempted to update its user verification program on Thursday. The result, however, wasn't a clear change to how the video platform manages the identities of its users and brands.

Instead, it became complete chaos as creators tweeted, blasting YouTube for stripping them of their checkmarks.



BuzzFeed News reached out to YouTube for comment and was directed to their blog post about the changes.

According to the blog post on Thursday, YouTube planned to reduce confusion about what being verified meant. They introduced a new look that was supposed to help distinguish the official channel of a creator, celebrity, or brand. Instead of a checkmark, it'll be a gray box instead.

Before the change this week, YouTube’s system allowed anyone with more than 100,000 subscribers to be verified. Now, YouTube will verify channels with a “clear need for proof of authenticity."

Verification has been an important issue for creators. After the changes this week, creators will no longer apply for verification, it'll just be doled out by the platform.

The confusion on Thursday about what the changes would actually mean seemed to stem from emails that creators began receiving about their verification status.