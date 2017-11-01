A Young Woman Allegedly Killed Her Husband And His Whole Family To Escape An Arranged Marriage

Geo TV

As of Wednesday, the death toll has risen to 16, including a minor. Another 11 are still under medical supervision.

District Police Officer Awais Ahmad Malik said the kind of poison used would only be clear after chemical tests on the victims.

A senior police official said that Bibi has been charged with murder, and her lover Shahid and his aunt Zarina Mai were also arrested. All three arrested have been charged under anti-terror law, which according to Malik, is "to deter the local people from committing such crimes."