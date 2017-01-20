BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Women In Japan Give Men Chocolate Ramen For Valentine's Day And We Tried Some

world

Women In Japan Give Men Chocolate Ramen For Valentine's Day And We Tried Some

WOULD NOT RECOMMEND!

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 1:28 a.m. ET

In Japan it’s common for women to give men chocolate on Valentine’s Day. And because of that, there are brands of ramen you can get with chocolate.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

The one on the left above with the heart is more of a casual chocolate ramen. The package sort of says you're meant to give it to a friend. But the one on the right, that’s a romantic kind. It even has a place on the back where you can write a note to your boyfriend.

OK, technically, both of these are not exactly ramen, but yakisoba, which is like a fried noodle dish that you make the same way as a cup of ramen, but there’s no broth.
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

OK, technically, both of these are not exactly ramen, but yakisoba, which is like a fried noodle dish that you make the same way as a cup of ramen, but there’s no broth.

Right, so, let’s take a look at what’s going on under the hood.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

As you can see, it’s your typical ramen setup, just, uh, with, like, chocolate powder mix.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
ADVERTISEMENT

We filled these bad boys up and let them “cook."

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

The package said you needed to wait about three minutes. I wasn't exactly excited.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Oh, and before we get to the chocolate part, I need to point out that the packages have this amazing vent.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

To dump out your water! It was very cool. But also, I am easily impressed, I suppose.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
ADVERTISEMENT

Alright, so back to the chocolate ramen. After the noodles were all noodle-y, it was time to dump the chocolate on.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Yeah.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

The more casual ramen brand, the one you're supposed to give your friends, had this super-salty black slime thing that didn't taste like chocolate, but also didn't not taste like chocolate, I guess.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Alright, now, for the moment of truth.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
ADVERTISEMENT

Is it possible that ramen and chocolate would actually go perfect together? Like a chocolate-covered potato chip? What if chocolate noodles are the snack of the future and we just don't know it yet.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Nope.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Both of them were, uh...

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Yeah, they were disgusting, to be honest. The casual friend one was grosser than the romantic one, but they were both pretty rank. The best way to describe the taste would be like burned hair, salt, and the milk you'd drink at the bottom of a bowl of Cocoa Puffs cereal.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

But, just to make sure this wasn't an instance of my undeveloped American tastebuds not being able to appreciate the subtle flavors of a Japanese snack, I had Eimi, a writer for BuzzFeed Japan, give them a slurp.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Eimi's verdict: "If a boy gave me this for Valentine's Day, I would punch him in the face."

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT