This Is What Happens When Alt-Right Trolls Get Your Phone Number

Paperboy Prince of the Suburbs

Law enforcement arrived at the Museum of the Moving Image at 12:35 a.m. A New York Police Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that a dispute began between LaBeouf and a 25-year-old man from the Bronx.

The actor “pulled his scarf, scratched his face, and then punched him,” the spokesperson said. LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment and was released a few hours later.