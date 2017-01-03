Wendy's Owned A Twitter Troll So Hard They Deactivated Their Account

BuzzFeed News

Wow, 2017 is already shaping up to be way better than 2016.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

Posted on January 3, 2017, at 7:29 a.m. ET

Last week, the Wendy’s Twitter account posted this tweet about how the company only uses fresh beef.

Twitter: @Wendys

On Monday, however, a Twitter user named @NHride decided to come at the fast food social media account, accusing it of using frozen beef and calling it a joke.

Twitter: @Fraxtil

That’s when the social media manager behind the Wendy’s account decided to totally own them.

Twitter: @Fraxtil

In fact, it seems @NHride was owned so completely that they deactivated their account.

Twitter: @NHride
Luckily, the conversation was screengrabbed by Twitter user @Fraxtil, who tweeted it and has been retweeted 17,000 times.

ΓRΛX@MAGFEST @Fraxtil

if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter

Luckily, Wendy's hasn't deleted its tweets, so at least one side of the totally epic comeback is left for posterity.

Twitter: @Wendys

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Wendy's for comment about its anti-troll policy.

