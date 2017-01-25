Trump Supporters And Neo-Nazis Are Using Secret Chatrooms To Harass Shia LaBeouf

"14, 88" is a code among neo-Nazis and white supremacists referring to one of two 14-word pledges repeated by members of the Aryan Nation: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children" or "Because the beauty of the White Aryan woman must not perish from the earth." The repetition of "88" refers to the eighth letter of the alphabet, "H," which is how neo-Nazis abbreviate "heil Hitler" so they can quietly signal each other.