A Bunch Of People Are Pissed About This Post On The Garlic Bread Memes Facebook Page
OK, first things first, there's a Facebook page that just posts memes about garlic bread.
OK, right, so, there's this Facebook page called Garlic Bread Memes. It's got, like, 240,000 followers and people love it.
It's basically just a run-of-the-mill meme page. Except all of the memes are — as one might have guessed — about garlic bread.
It's unclear how ironic this page is supposed to be.
Or how serious its fans actually are about garlic bread.
But either way, the whole joke is that everyone loves garlic bread and takes it pretty seriously.
Oh, and the community around the page has decided that banana bread is the exact opposite of garlic bread and thus total shit.
You get the idea.
Everything on the Garlic Bread Memes page has been pretty lighthearted until recently. But over the weekend, the page posted this meme that many believe is transphobic.
The apparent meaning of the meme — that there are only two genders — has split the community in half. Possibly due to the universal deliciousness of garlic bread, the page seems to have just as many followers who believe gender is a spectrum as those who do not.
Perhaps part of the problem with injecting something as serious as gender identity into a Facebook page about garlic bread is that now, it's incredibly unclear who is and isn't taking the controversy seriously.
Currently the top comment on the post is a man claiming that he's going to have a plastic surgeon turn him into living garlic bread and then change his name to GarBread.
The post got picked up on Monday night by a subreddit called I'm Going to Hell for This.
Which sent loads of Reddit users to the Facebook post, filling the comments with a bunch of people making fun of "social justice warriors".
BuzzFeed News spoke to one of Garlic Bread Memes' creators, someone who identified themselves as an 18-year-old named Boaz from Israel. He said he posted the meme because he thought it was funny.
Boaz said that he believes that gender is a binary, not a spectrum.
Though many fans of the page feel betrayed, Boaz said he doesn't think the controversy will change the way the page gets run. "It's just a garlic bread meme," he said.
The internet is fucking weird.
