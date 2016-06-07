BuzzFeed News

A Bunch Of People Are Pissed About This Post On The Garlic Bread Memes Facebook Page

A Bunch Of People Are Pissed About This Post On The Garlic Bread Memes Facebook Page

OK, first things first, there's a Facebook page that just posts memes about garlic bread.

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on June 7, 2016, at 9:19 a.m. ET

OK, right, so, there's this Facebook page called Garlic Bread Memes. It's got, like, 240,000 followers and people love it.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

It's basically just a run-of-the-mill meme page. Except all of the memes are — as one might have guessed — about garlic bread.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

It's unclear how ironic this page is supposed to be.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Or how serious its fans actually are about garlic bread.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes
But either way, the whole joke is that everyone loves garlic bread and takes it pretty seriously.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Oh, and the community around the page has decided that banana bread is the exact opposite of garlic bread and thus total shit.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

You get the idea.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Everything on the Garlic Bread Memes page has been pretty lighthearted until recently. But over the weekend, the page posted this meme that many believe is transphobic.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes
The apparent meaning of the meme — that there are only two genders — has split the community in half. Possibly due to the universal deliciousness of garlic bread, the page seems to have just as many followers who believe gender is a spectrum as those who do not.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Perhaps part of the problem with injecting something as serious as gender identity into a Facebook page about garlic bread is that now, it's incredibly unclear who is and isn't taking the controversy seriously.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Currently the top comment on the post is a man claiming that he's going to have a plastic surgeon turn him into living garlic bread and then change his name to GarBread.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

The post got picked up on Monday night by a subreddit called I'm Going to Hell for This.

reddit.com
Which sent loads of Reddit users to the Facebook post, filling the comments with a bunch of people making fun of "social justice warriors".

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

BuzzFeed News spoke to one of Garlic Bread Memes' creators, someone who identified themselves as an 18-year-old named Boaz from Israel. He said he posted the meme because he thought it was funny.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Boaz said that he believes that gender is a binary, not a spectrum.

Facebook: Garlicbreadmemes

Though many fans of the page feel betrayed, Boaz said he doesn't think the controversy will change the way the page gets run. "It's just a garlic bread meme," he said.

Twitter: @catherinebouris
Twitter: @BubOhioBeer
Twitter: @KidViciousBand

The internet is fucking weird.

