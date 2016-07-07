BuzzFeed News

This Radio DJ Lost It At A Police Officer Who Called In Over The Alton Sterling Killing

Hot 97's Rosenberg demanded the officer admit that the police who shot Sterling did a bad job.

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on July 7, 2016, at 7:13 a.m. ET

Radio DJ Peter Rosenberg, who goes by Rosenberg on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, decided to spend Wednesday's show talking about the Alton Sterling killing.

You can watch Rosenberg's full segment about Sterling here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
