This News Anchor's Emotional Response Sums Up How Many Are Feeling About The Election
CNN anchor Van Jones inspired people on Twitter to make the #WhiteLash hashtag go viral on Tuesday night.
As election results rolled in Tuesday night and it was becoming clearer and clearer that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States, a CNN anchor decided to try to explain that many in America were worried about the outcome of the vote.
In the now-viral moment, Jones explained that Trump’s behavior on the campaign trail — among other things — makes it tough for parents to tell their children about Trump’s likely presidential win.
Jones also brought up the fact that Trump’s presidential platform includes numerous references to limiting Muslims from entering the country as well as curbing illegal immigration from Mexico.
The moment of the clip that has captured people’s attention most intensely, however, was Van Jones calling Trump’s victory a “white-lash”.
You can read Jones' full comment here:
There’s another side to this. People have talked about a miracle; I’m hearing about a nightmare. It’s hard to be a parent tonight for a lot of us. You tell your kids don’t be a bully. You tell your kids don’t be bigot. You tell your kids do your homework, and be prepared. And then you have this outcome and you have people putting children to bed tonight and they’re afraid of breakfast. They’re afraid of, “how do I explain this to my children?”
I have Muslim friends who are texting me tonight saying, "Should I leave the country?" I have families of immigrants that are terrified tonight. This was many things. This was a rebellion against the elites, true. It was a complete reinvention of politics and polls, it’s true. But it was also something else. We’ve talked about race — I mean, we’ve talked about everything but race tonight. We’ve talked about income, we’ve talked about class, we’ve talked about region, we haven’t talked about race. This was a white-lash. This was a white-lash against a changing country. It was a white-lash against a black president, in part. And that’s the part where the pain comes.
And Donald Trump has a responsibility tonight to come out and reassure people that he is going to the president of all the people who he insulted and offended and brushed aside. When you say you want to take your country back, you’ve got a lot of people who feel that we're not represented well, either. But we don’t want to feel that someone has been elected by throwing away some of us to appeal more deeply to others.
So this is a deeply painful moment tonight. I know it’s not just about race. There’s more going on than that. But race is here too and we got to talk about it.
Jones' "white-lash" comment has gone on to inspire a hashtag on Twitter.
With people sharing their only emotional reactions to Trump's likely presidential win.
-
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.