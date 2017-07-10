BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Did A Maternity Shoot For His Dog And It's So Glamorous I'm Going To Cry

news

This Guy Did A Maternity Shoot For His Dog And It's So Glamorous I'm Going To Cry

Who is she?

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 10, 2017, at 6:34 a.m. ET

Meet Daquan Collins, a 20-year-old from Florida. He recently did a maternity shoot for his dog Heidi and the photos are, honestly, amazing.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

Heidi is about to hit nine-weeks pregnant which means her puppies are due any day now. And she is glowing.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

"The shoot was a spur of the moment thing I was sitting in the yard and I was yelled to my sister to just start taking pictures," Collins told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

"She's honestly kind of camera shy if she knows your recording she'll just lay there," he said.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT
ADVERTISEMENT

Collins put the photos on Twitter where they've gone super viral.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

The photos have been retweeted over 20,000 times and the replies are hilarious.

Twitter: @LILMARCHE

People are loving the whole thing.

Twitter: @ariketogaju

It's a lot to handle tbh.

Twitter: @kima_jones
ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi really brought a ton of attitude to the shoot.

Twitter: @iLoveMYKELL

What a queen.

Twitter: @iLoveMYKELL

"I honestly didn't expect it to blow up the way it did," Collins said. "But I'm not mad I like attention lol and so does Heidi."

Twitter: @professer_smitt
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT