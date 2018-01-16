BuzzFeed News

This Couple Did A Maternity Shoot For Their New Cat And The Photos Are Incredible

"I just wanted to celebrate my cat adoption milestone as it's something I've dreamed of and worked hard for."

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 16, 2018, at 7:04 a.m. ET

Lucy Schultz and her partner, Steven, recently posted a photo album on Facebook that’s been shared over 70,000 times.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com

It's a maternity photo shoot, but with one key difference...

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
"I'd been talking about doing a kitten announcement shoot when I was finally ready to adopt for over a year," Schultz told BuzzFeed News. "I just wanted to celebrate my cat adoption milestone as it's something I've dreamed of and worked hard for."

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com

The shoot was done by Schultz's friend Elizabeth, who was really excited about the idea.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
"When I saw him in a shelter this week, I immediately messaged Elizabeth and told her I'd found 'The One,'" Schultz said. "Elizabeth came over a few days later and perfectly captured the excitement of our new bundle."

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com

Schultz hasn't named her little fur baby yet, but she said he was in cat heaven during the photo shoot.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
"With all three people giving him all the attention and petting him, the cat was in heaven! He even slept through most of it once he was wrapped in his baby blanket," she said.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com

Schultz said the reactions the photo shoot on Facebook have been insane.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
"I thought I'd get a few hundred likes, but nothing like this! Going viral is certainly an overwhelming experience," she said.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com

"We just did the shoot as an expression of delight at Lucy finally finding and adopting her cat and had no idea it would go viral like this," Schultz's friend Elizabeth told BuzzFeed News. "Seriously, it’s been such a surprise."

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com

Schultz said one of the coolest things about all the attention was when someone posted a photo of their own kitten and said the two cats should meet up for a date when they're a little older. "Cat people are awesome," Schultz said.

Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
Lucy Schultz / Elizabeth Woods-Darby / Via facebook.com
