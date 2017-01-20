BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Buddhist Monk Is A Celebrity Makeup Artist And His Instagram Is Fierce As Hell

world

This Buddhist Monk Is A Celebrity Makeup Artist And His Instagram Is Fierce As Hell

Meet Kodo Nishimura, Japan's badass makeup monk.

By Ryan Broderick and Kyla Ryan

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Kyla Ryan

Kyla Ryan

カイラ ライアン BuzzFeed Staff, Japan

Posted on January 19, 2017, at 9:33 p.m. ET

Kodo Nishimura is a 26-year-old Buddhist monk from Tokyo. He completed his training and officially became a monk in 2015, but...

Courtesy of Kodo Nishimura

...he also leads a double life as a makeup artist whose clients include the Miss Universe Pageant. Nishimura told BuzzFeed News he decided to start doing makeup when he helped a friend with her makeup and saw how happy it made her.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kodomakeup

Buddhist monks are taught not to dress lavishly, and he said he did experience a period of doubt about being both a makeup artist and a monk.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kodomakeup

But his mentor supported him, telling him, “It isn’t wrong if it helps you deliver your message to people," Nishimura said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kodomakeup
ADVERTISEMENT

Nishimura also came out publicly as LGBTQ in a photo shoot for Out in Japan.

Courtesy of Kodo Nishimura

“When I participated in the ‘Out in Japan’ photo shoot, I met a lot of transgender people. Many of them weren’t familiar with makeup, so I wished I could give them advice," he said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kodomakeup

After working with Out in Japan, Nishimura started holding free makeup seminars for Japan’s LGBT community.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kodomakeup

“As a Buddhist monk, I want everyone to live happily in harmony. I believe makeup is one of the tools to make yourself happy, and if you’re happy, it becomes easier to be kind to others. In that sense, I think it’s a good link," he said.

Courtesy of Kodo Nishimura

This post was translated from Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT