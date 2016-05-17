BuzzFeed News

People Are Losing It Over This "Dancing Uber Driver" Video

People Are Losing It Over This "Dancing Uber Driver" Video

Turns out the guy in the video is an aspiring dancer and he's got plenty more videos where that one came from.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 17, 2016, at 9:56 a.m. ET

Twitter user @mesmia posted this video on Monday night. It's been retweeted almost 30,000 times since and doesn't seem to be slowing down.

hi @Uber my driver pulled into a random parking lot and forced me to film him dancing am very scared please help m
j p @mesmmia

hi @Uber my driver pulled into a random parking lot and forced me to film him dancing am very scared please help m

It even looks like UK tabloid The Mirror briefly wrote it up, before deleting the article from their site.

Turns out, this amazing video doesn't belong to @mesmia. The dancer in the video is Matthew King, an 18-year-old from Baytown, Texas — who is not an Uber driver.

they depending on me 💂🏻
Matthew King @_MKing84

they depending on me 💂🏻

The video was originally posted by King on Monday.

King told BuzzFeed News that he noticed something was up when all of his followers started messaging him about the Uber video.

"This wouldn't be the first time this has happened to me," he said.

Luckily, though, King did recently have a dance video go viral on his own account — which is possibly why @mesmia stole his newest video.

"I did get credit for my pinned tweet, that's honestly what put me on for dancing."

The video below was put up earlier this month and it has almost 15,000 retweets. King said he wants to be like viral dancing star, Denzel Meechie.

lil sum 😇: you was right x @LILUZIVERT
Matthew King @_MKing84

lil sum 😇: you was right x @LILUZIVERT

"I started uploading them when I saw people like Meechie and Toosi uploading them, so I thought I would show everybody what I could do," King said.

"I'm going to graduate in two weeks," King said. "And yes, this is something I plan on doing professionally and getting paid for."

uber everywhere 😇🤘: @TrillSammyy
Matthew King @_MKing84

uber everywhere 😇🤘: @TrillSammyy

As for @mesmia, BuzzFeed News messaged the anonymous account for comment but they did not reply.

It appears they are a parody account and were recently suspended by Twitter. It appears they are now using videos like King's to gain their followers back.

UPDATE

The owner of the @Mesmia account told BuzzFeed News that they wish to remain anonymous and that they are currently in contact with King.

