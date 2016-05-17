People Are Losing It Over This "Dancing Uber Driver" Video

Turns out the guy in the video is an aspiring dancer and he's got plenty more videos where that one came from.

hi @Uber my driver pulled into a random parking lot and forced me to film him dancing am very scared please help m

It even looks like UK tabloid The Mirror briefly wrote it up, before deleting the article from their site.

The video was originally posted by King on Monday.

Turns out, this amazing video doesn't belong to @mesmia. The dancer in the video is Matthew King, an 18-year-old from Baytown, Texas — who is not an Uber driver.

King told BuzzFeed News that he noticed something was up when all of his followers started messaging him about the Uber video.

"This wouldn't be the first time this has happened to me," he said.

Luckily, though, King did recently have a dance video go viral on his own account — which is possibly why @mesmia stole his newest video.

"I did get credit for my pinned tweet, that's honestly what put me on for dancing."