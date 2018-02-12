BuzzFeed News

There Are Three Giant Penises In Front Of The Olympics Media Village And It's Become A Huge Meme

There Are Three Giant Penises In Front Of The Olympics Media Village And It's Become A Huge Meme

Warning: This post contains a lot of pictures of, like, giant metal dicks, basically.

By Ryan Broderick and Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on February 12, 2018, at 5:26 a.m. ET

Right, OK, so, in front of the Olympic media center and the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea, there are three very unusual statues.

Steve Russell / Getty Images

They're called "Bullet Man" and they were installed in Pyeongchang in 2009. According to local media, they're meant to symbolize "the human desire for a cool body, wealth, honor with a concrete image."

Steve Russell / Getty Images

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Steve Russell / Getty Images

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Steve Russell / Getty Images
Well, last week, their unique look caught the attention of Tokyo Sports, which posted a picture of them when the Olympics started.

tokyo-sports.co.jp

Japanese Twitter has nicknamed the statues "モルゲッソヨ," a Japanese spelling of the Korean phrase for "I don't know."

あ！　やせいの　モルゲッソヨが　とびだしてきた！　▼
雷更新世 @pleist

あ！　やせいの　モルゲッソヨが　とびだしてきた！　▼

Which according to Japanese media is what all the Olympic staff said when they were asked about the statutes.

すぐに作れそうだったのでつい・・・。#モルゲッソヨ
CPUX4 @CPUX4

すぐに作れそうだったのでつい・・・。#モルゲッソヨ

And let's just say they've really captured the Japanese imagination.

モルゲッソヨのコスプレです
茂る @shigel_marv

モルゲッソヨのコスプレです

Bullet Man has been turned into latte art.

#本日の暇カプチーノ、『モルゲッソヨ』。
じょーじ @george_10g

#本日の暇カプチーノ、『モルゲッソヨ』。

He's been crocheted.

モルゲッソヨ　を(ﾟ∀ﾟ)ｱﾝﾀﾞｰ
アミエッタ @kirietta

モルゲッソヨ　を(ﾟ∀ﾟ)ｱﾝﾀﾞｰ

Made with Legos.

＿人人人人人人人人＿ ＞　レゴゲッソヨ　＜ ￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣ 　＃モルゲッソヨ
kazuki @clkgtr0728

＿人人人人人人人人＿ ＞　レゴゲッソヨ　＜ ￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣ 　＃モルゲッソヨ

And basically become the only thing people in Japan are talking about right now.

公式が手を出す前に。 #モルゲッソヨ #ポプテピピック
さいだ一明@三日目東ウ46b @saida_kazuaki

公式が手を出す前に。 #モルゲッソヨ #ポプテピピック

Amazing.

韓国での愛称。 「儒教ドラゴン&amp;モルゲッソヨ」 (*´∀`)
崔碩栄 @Che_SYoung

韓国での愛称。 「儒教ドラゴン&amp;モルゲッソヨ」 (*´∀`)

Japan's national broadcaster, the NHK, has even tweeted about them.

【あ、そうかも！】メディア関係者の拠点、メディアプレスセンターの前に置かれている謎のオブジェ。すでに日本でも話題のようですが、いちおう見に来ました。わけがわかりませんが、なんだかおかしい。そしてたぶんオリンピックには関係ない。
NHKスポーツ @nhk_sports

【あ、そうかも！】メディア関係者の拠点、メディアプレスセンターの前に置かれている謎のオブジェ。すでに日本でも話題のようですが、いちおう見に来ました。わけがわかりませんが、なんだかおかしい。そしてたぶんオリンピックには関係ない。

“Oh, it does look like a… There’s a weird object that’s placed in front of the media press center. It’s already become a hot topic in Japan, but we went to see it anyways. It doesn’t make any sense, and it’s weird. And it’s got nothing to do with the Olympics, probably.”

So, with all the hullabaloo about the statues, BuzzFeed News decided to check out the Bullet Men and see if...

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

...No, yeah, OK. They look like giant dicks and also all have dicks themselves.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
