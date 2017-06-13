The Bizarre Story Of What Happened After The Internet Decided This Picture Of A Horse Was Porn

Chances are you've probably seen this weird picture of a horse and a man floating around social media over the last few years.

The book was published in 1998 and it’s sold about 20,000 copies every year. It was even rereleased in France in 2013. AND APPARENTLY, DURING THAT WHOLE TIME, NO ONE EVER WAS LIKE, "YO, IT LOOKS LIKE THAT HORSE IS HAVING SEXUAL RELATIONS WITH THAT MAN."

The publisher, Fleurus, told BuzzFeed that no one had ever even sent a letter about it.

“We publish educational books and make realistic or explanatory illustrations. In that case, our goal was to make the child visually comprehend that the bone structure of the horse and the human being are similar,” they said. “Putting them in the same position makes the likening more understandable and concrete.”

They said they might change the image, however.

“If this picture can be misinterpreted and thus be shocking, we will change it for the next reprint of the book, scheduled for next September,” the spokesperson said.