Pickup Artists Are Apparently Copying And Pasting This Gross Message To Women On Tinder
This is called the "apocalypse opener" and it's really something else.
You can hear more about this on this week's episode of BuzzFeed's Internet Explorer podcast.
This week, the Instagram account Feminist_Tinder spotted this Tinder message circulating around.
The pickup line reads:
Hey, I know this is kinda weird and pushy haha, but would you like to have sex with me? I'm not a creep or a pervert, just a genuine guy. I would treat you with respect and the sex would be good. I can even make you squirt if the connection is right haha. I will not judge you or think you're "easy". So yeah, excuse me if I come across as a little uncalibrated but I think you're attractive, so what do you think? :) Haha
It turns out the Tinder message dates back to 2014. It was thought up by Maxmilian Berger, a professional speaker, pickup artist, and vlogger.
ADVERTISEMENT
In his video "How to Fuck Girls on Tinder," Berger shows viewers how he chats up women in different cities when he's traveling. He calls the line the "apocalypse opener."
The line caused a debate on Berger's forum, RSDnation, after he released the video. One commenter wrote, "do you really think a high value guy would send that?"
The pickup line seems to be circulating again after Berger reshared it on his Facebook page recently.
Berger shared screenshots in September of a woman he met on Tinder.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the screenshots, Berger supposedly uses the "apocalypse opener" on a girl who ends up being into it.
The exchange ends with the woman giving Berger her phone number.
A blogger on the site Puamore has shared his own experience using Berger's opener.
So ladies, if you meet a guy on Tinder apologizing for being "uncalibrated" and telling you they can make you squirt, you're probably dealing with a pickup artist.
And guys, if you're thinking about using the "apocalypse opener," just keep in mind that it's a really good way to get your account banned.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Berger for comment about the spread of his Tinder technique.
-
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
A podcast where BuzzFeed editors Ryan Broderick and Katie Notopoulos explore the weirdest corners of the internet. They look at things so that you don't have to.
Contact iexplorer at internetexplorer@buzzfeed.com.