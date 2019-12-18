 Skip To Content
The 50 Worst Things On The Internet In 2019

People were pretty horny this year.

By Ryan Broderick and Katie Notopoulos

Picture of Ryan Broderick Ryan Broderick BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Katie Notopoulos Katie Notopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 18, 2019, at 2:55 p.m. ET

1. Baby Yoda as the Joker.

sun-champion.tumblr.com

2. The implication of what's about to happen between Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.

reddit.com

3. This Furby.

4. This TikTok of a man eating beans.

thank god i never installed tik tok
follow limit @bocatalic

thank god i never installed tik tok

5. These cool speakers.

youtube.com

6. The Joker in a gamer chair.

devoposting.tumblr.com

7. This influencer tagging brands in a photo at the 9/11 Memorial.

new fav instagram sponsored post: a guy flexing at ground zero while leaning on the list of people who died in 9/11
No Cap’n Jazz @jackdwagner

new fav instagram sponsored post: a guy flexing at ground zero while leaning on the list of people who died in 9/11

8. This cooking tutorial.

reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com
reddit.com

9. This mother's discovery.

Twitter: @TaylorLorenz

10. The clam chowder popsicle.

"My friend made it. I have no idea why she did it." Introducing: The clam chowder popsicle.
Boston Magazine @BostonMagazine

"My friend made it. I have no idea why she did it." Introducing: The clam chowder popsicle. https://t.co/R1NwWkTt0F

11. This Jar Jar Binks tattoo.

pedestrian.tv

12. This coin purse.

人肉小銭入れ作りました
doooo @44doooo

人肉小銭入れ作りました

13. The cumpkin.

this was a horrible idea from the start but you horny mfs made me do it behold: the cumpkin
logan 🔜 finals @piloht

this was a horrible idea from the start but you horny mfs made me do it behold: the cumpkin

14. What someone did to this Isabelle Amiibo.

@djoats02

15. This pottery video.

When a guy plays with my foreskin.
CuriousSerge @CuriousSerge

When a guy plays with my foreskin.

16. The live-action Sonic fleshlight.

reddit.com

17. This tweet from Walmart's official account.

Twitter: @WalMart

18. This comic.

reddit.com

19. This pineapple slice.

Twitter: @speglord

20. Nigel Thornberry Chris Evans.

Twitter: @haaniyah_

21. This bar of soap.

Facebook

22. This Simpsons TikTok.

FÜKÛS¥HÄĀM LĀ’ TČHĘRÑØBiiTĆHH’ @kharif__

23. This picture of Yoda.

Twitter: @ArtforSaurian

24. This YouTuber's denial.

i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats. I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. (1/?)
Shane Dawson @shanedawson

i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats. I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. (1/?)

25. The wasp cum jar.

reddit.com

26. The guy who shit himself jumping off a bridge.

nymag.com

27. Belle Delphine selling her bathwater.

Belle Delphine

28. This mint chocolate, broccoli, and pineapple pizza.

Mint Chocolate, Broccoli, &amp; Pineapple Pizza
Kari Steele @KariVanHorn

Mint Chocolate, Broccoli, &amp; Pineapple Pizza by @Scathach_Says

29. This sexy Momo.

Twitter: @Shadbase

30. This TikTok.

this made me physically ill
jake @callmeshitto

this made me physically ill

31. This doge meme about wanting to fuck feet.

taxevader69.tumblr.com

32. This cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

before you die you see the ring
maura 💥 johnston @maura

before you die you see the ring

33. This drawing of Sonic.

reddit.com

34. This My Little Pony hoodie.

knowyourmeme.com

35. This picture of Peppa Pig.

Twitter: @cakefacecutie

36. This explanation of how San Francisco gets its fog.

deviantart.com

37. This YouTube comment left by a confused grandmother.

reddit.com

38. This furry's military send-off.

So after 14 years, I finally left the military. Sadly, my ETS date correlated with inspections and i never got a send off. My unit didn't want that though so they had me come back for a plaque. I am a civilian now so I couldn't wear my uniform. What to wear...?? #FursuitFriday
Big_dumb_cat @StolfWaffles

So after 14 years, I finally left the military. Sadly, my ETS date correlated with inspections and i never got a send off. My unit didn't want that though so they had me come back for a plaque. I am a civilian now so I couldn't wear my uniform. What to wear...?? #FursuitFriday

39. This drawing of Elon Musk as Sailor Mars.

deviantart.com

40. This tweet.

my boyfriend ejaculated a kidney stone into my hole. i'm keeping it there. little pussy pearl
minh 🍒 @vanillatrapsoul

my boyfriend ejaculated a kidney stone into my hole. i’m keeping it there. little pussy pearl

41. This picture of a guy titty-fucking a Juul.

rule34.paheal.net

42. The Twitter logo, but sexy.

here she be #TweetFur
SS2 @ss2sonic

here she be #TweetFur

43. This Facebook comment.

Facebook: thatsnotlemonade

44. Smooth Bernie.

zebruh.tumblr.com

45. This picture of Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Twitter: @lettucegal

46. This nail art.

ocularcancer.tumblr.com

47. This meme about AirPods.

unclefather.tumblr.com

48. This video about eating spaghetti.

youtube.com

49. This woman whose friend found something in a dildo...

facebook.com

...that turned out to be a dead spider.

facebook.com

50. This picture of Sonic.

Twitter: @perritoo_
  Ryan Broderick

    Ryan Broderick is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.

    Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

  Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

