The 50 Worst Things On The Internet In 2019
People were pretty horny this year.
1. Baby Yoda as the Joker.
2. The implication of what's about to happen between Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.
3. This Furby.
4. This TikTok of a man eating beans.
5. These cool speakers.
6. The Joker in a gamer chair.
7. This influencer tagging brands in a photo at the 9/11 Memorial.
8. This cooking tutorial.
9. This mother's discovery.
10. The clam chowder popsicle.
11. This Jar Jar Binks tattoo.
12. This coin purse.
13. The cumpkin.
15. This pottery video.
16. The live-action Sonic fleshlight.
17. This tweet from Walmart's official account.
18. This comic.
20. Nigel Thornberry Chris Evans.
21. This bar of soap.
22. This Simpsons TikTok.
24. This YouTuber's denial.
26. The guy who shit himself jumping off a bridge.
27. Belle Delphine selling her bathwater.
28. This mint chocolate, broccoli, and pineapple pizza.
29. This sexy Momo.
30. This TikTok.
31. This doge meme about wanting to fuck feet.
32. This cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."
33. This drawing of Sonic.
34. This My Little Pony hoodie.
36. This explanation of how San Francisco gets its fog.
37. This YouTube comment left by a confused grandmother.
38. This furry's military send-off.
39. This drawing of Elon Musk as Sailor Mars.
40. This tweet.
42. The Twitter logo, but sexy.
43. This Facebook comment.
44. Smooth Bernie.
45. This picture of Alvin and the Chipmunks.
46. This nail art.
47. This meme about AirPods.
48. This video about eating spaghetti.
49. This woman whose friend found something in a dildo...
...that turned out to be a dead spider.
-
Ryan Broderick is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.