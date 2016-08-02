Here's Why Gringos At The Olympics Need To Be Very Careful About Saying "Sugarloaf Mountain" In Portuguese
A little linguistics lesson for you!
This is Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. In Portuguese, the mountain is called Pão de Açúcar. That literally translates to "bread of sugar."
Pão — which means bread — has a little accent on the "a" which changes the pronunciation quite a bit!
Pau is a slang word for "penis" or "dick." So, Matt Lauer told everyone to go look at "Sugardick Mountain."
But it's actually a whole thing! And Brazilians have been making fun of gringos not being able to pronounce Pão de Açúcar for ages.
It could be way worse, though. A reader told BuzzFeed Brazil last year about a story where a gringo asked for directions to "Pão de Chuca" — which means "Anal Douche Bread."
