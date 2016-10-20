BuzzFeed News

This Guy Casually Sat In A Starbucks During A Flood And Became A Huge Meme

Meet "Starbucks Uncle," the internet's newest hero.

By Ryan Broderick and Kassy Cho

Ryan Broderick

Kassy Cho

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 6:05 a.m. ET

Hong Kong is currently experiencing intense flash flooding and rainstorms as the city braces for Super Typhoon Haima. At one point this week, the city was getting 70 millimeters of rain an hour.

Tengku Bahar / AFP / Getty Images

One of the areas that flooded this week was a shopping center in Hong Kong’s Chai Wan district. That's where this amazing photo was taken, according to media site TV Most.

Facebook: tvmosthk

Also, someone shared this photo of the Starbucks staff awkwardly waiting for the old guy to finish up. It's perfect.

Facebook: tvmosthk

Chinese social media has nicknamed the defiant old man as "Starbucks Uncle" and there has been unanimous agreement that he's a total badass.

"Uncle is so calm!"

"Old man and the sea."

Although some say he's not as brave as the Taiwanese woman who went viral for eating a pork bun in a typhoon last month.

"Uncle, you got nothing on her."

Starbucks Uncle was even joined later in his protest against the encroaching flood water by a young man with headphones.

Facebook: tvmosthk

Obviously, everyone's in love with Starbucks Uncle. People keeping sharing amazing photoshops of him.

Facebook: tvmosthk
Facebook: tvmosthk

They're praising his superhuman ability to ignore any natural disaster that might be happening around him.

Facebook: tvmosthk
Facebook: tvmosthk

It's amazing.

Facebook: tvmosthk
Facebook: tvmosthk

As of Thursday, Starbucks Uncle has started to go viral worldwide, making his way to the front page of Reddit.

reddit.com

Where people, once again, started photoshopping him into amazing scenes.

reddit.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to TV Most to hopefully get more information about this heroic — and most likely very stubborn — old man.

UPDATE — The BBC managed to track down the photographer behind the photo, a 23-year-old medical worker named Kristy Chan.

Chan told the BBC that she was taking photos to show her family how bad the flooding was. Then she came across the man who was seated near the entrance of the shopping center.

"Of course I didn't expect it would go viral," Chan said. She also said that Starbucks Uncle wasn't alone in the shopping center. There were apparently many people seated inside the cafe, as well.

