Russian Twitter Trolls Are Talking So Much Shit About Donald Trump Becoming President
Apparently, no matter who was running for president, Putin was the real winner.
After news broke early Wednesday that Donald Trump was going to be the next president of the United States, Russians took to Twitter to gloat pretty hard about it. Vladimir Putin has congratulated Trump on his victory.
Most of the jokes were about how, regardless of what voters wanted, Putin was the real mastermind behind Trump's winning presidential bid.
They seem very proud of Putin for throwing this whole election together.
There were also a ton of jokes about the fact the United States actually elected Trump as president.
Basically, Russia's taking all the credit and thinks this whole thing is hilarious.
