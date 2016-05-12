Brazilians Are Making Memes Out Of Their President After She Was Impeached
Brazilian social media is out of control right now.
On Thursday, Brazil’s senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. Rousseff will be suspended from the presidency and will face a trial. And vice-president Michel Temer, the 75-year-old head of the PMDB party, is to assume office while the trial takes place.
Both protests and celebrations are breaking out throughout the country and Brazilian social media is inundated with memes about the impeachment, like this hashtag called #SeEuFosseADilma or #IfIWasDilma.
Rousseff isn't the only one getting memed to hell. People are also photoshopping the new logo for the Brazilian government that was released by the temporary president, Michel Temer.
But the roughest one, being tweeted by folks who really didn't like President Rousseff is the extra sassy #TchauQuerida or #ByeHoney hashtag.
