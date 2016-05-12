BuzzFeed News

Brazilians Are Making Memes Out Of Their President After She Was Impeached

Brazilian social media is out of control right now.

By Ryan Broderick and Rafael Capanema and Gaspar José and Conz Preti

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Rafael Capanema

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Gaspar José

BuzzFeed Staff

Conz Preti

BuzzFeed Regional Director, Americas

Posted on May 12, 2016, at 12:23 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Brazil’s senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. Rousseff will be suspended from the presidency and will face a trial. And vice-president Michel Temer, the 75-year-old head of the PMDB party, is to assume office while the trial takes place.

Evaristo Sa / AFP / Getty Images

Here's a good explainer of what caused Brazil's current crisis.

Both protests and celebrations are breaking out throughout the country and Brazilian social media is inundated with memes about the impeachment, like this hashtag called #SeEuFosseADilma or #IfIWasDilma.

Twitter: @luscas

"#IfIWereDilma I would go down the ramp of the Planalto Palace on a skateboard giving the middle finger to everyone"

#SeEuFosseADilma sairia com classe
snap: detremura @detremura

#SeEuFosseADilma sairia com classe

"#IfIWereDilma I would leave with class"

Twitter: @GusFintelman

"#IfIWereDilma I WOULD LEGALIZE WEED"

Twitter: @vini_loesch

"#IfIWereDilma I would call Saul Goodman"

Twitter: @micaellafc

"#IfIWereDilma I would cancel Netflix for the Planalto Palace [Brazil's White House] before leaving"

Twitter: @SenhorSatanas

"#IfIWereDilma would descend the ramp like this:"

Twitter: @paologoncalves

"#IfIWereDilma I would change the wifi passwords of the Planalto Palace, leave the fridge empty, cars without gas, and cancel Netflix"

Rousseff isn't the only one getting memed to hell. People are also photoshopping the new logo for the Brazilian government that was released by the temporary president, Michel Temer.

Twitter: @pedrobelem
Twitter: @ricapancita
Twitter: @gugtavas

"The good thing about the new government logo is that Aécio [president of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party] can use it later"

Twitter: @G1Iouco

"The new image for Temer’s government is out"

Twitter: @meua_migo
Twitter: @alechandracomix

"Watch out, the new image for the Temer government wants to kill Mario and keep the princess"

Twitter: @legado_da_copa_

But the roughest one, being tweeted by folks who really didn't like President Rousseff is the extra sassy #TchauQuerida or #ByeHoney hashtag.

Twitter: @pauloap

" LIVE IMAGES FROM THE COUP #ByeDear"

Twitter: @Weverttton

"'PT [Rousseff's party] is the party of workers that don’t work, students that don’t study and intellectuals that don’t think' #ByeDear"

Twitter: @AvellarPaulo

"Dilma is leaving how she came in. Lying. With a lot of arrogance and aggression. A farce. #ByeDear"

Twitter: @spotniks

"Exclusive image from the notification received by the former president #ByeDear"

Twitter: @detremura

"Bye byeeeeeeee #ByeDear"

