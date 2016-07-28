People Are Sharing A Rio Olympics “Terrorism Bingo” Card

Tasso Marcelo / AFP / Getty Images

Brazilian Minister of Justice Alexandre de Moraes told reporters the arrests did not increase the risk of terrorism during the Olympics and that the main concern during the event is the fight against crime in Rio.

The arrests, according to Moraes, came after one of the would-be attackers attempted to purchase an AK-47 in neighboring Paraguay, which raised red flags.

The weeks leading up to the Rio Olympics have been plagued with problems, including fears of the Zika virus, poor ticket sales, protests from Brazil’s emergency services, and athletes refusing to stay in the Olympic village to due to fears over how it was constructed.