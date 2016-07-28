BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing A Rio Olympics “Terrorism Bingo” Card

People Are Sharing A Rio Olympics "Terrorism Bingo" Card

The game, which has gone viral in Brazil, asks people to pick the date they think a terror attack might happen during the Olympics next month.

By Ryan Broderick and Raphael Evangelista

Posted on July 28, 2016, at 10:38 a.m. ET

This picture of a "Terrorist Attack Bingo" is currently going viral on Brazilian social media. The idea is you're supposed to guess what day a terrorist attack will happen during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next month.

The line below the title reads, &quot;Discuss which day you think an attack will occur.&quot;
The original image was actually created by by a blog called Acid Black Nerd and it goes along with an article called "ACIDBLACKNERD Makes Five Predictions About The Olympics In Rio de Janeiro".

The picture picked up even more steam after being featured on Reddit's "I'm Going To Hell For This" subreddit.

Reddit users pointed out that the sweepstakes is similar to a death pool, or dead pool, which is something people put together every year usually to bet on whether or not certain celebrities will die.
English-speaking journalists based in Brazil, like NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro, shared the "Terrorist Attack Bingo" as well.

The reactions from Brazilians have been split. Brazilian social media can have a pretty dark sense of humor sometimes and some people thought it was hilarious.

&quot;ATTACK BINGO! The most authentic Brazilian way to fight terrorism: making it a mess.&quot;
While other people were pretty uncomfortable about the whole thing.

&quot;There’s a bingo to guess in which day of the Olympics Brazil will be attacked. For real, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I give up on humanity.&quot;
BuzzFeed Brazil also grabbed screenshots from a private Facebook group that was circulating the image.

— &quot;I saw you were laughing too. Let’s go to hell together.&quot;— &quot;What type of bingo is this? Betting on terrorism? Where’s the respect to families from the attack on 20/08 on the men’s soccer final with 56 dead.&quot;— &quot;I find this very disrespectful.&quot;
Last week, Brazil’s Federal Police arrested 10 men who are accused of planning terror attacks during the Olympics. Authorities stressed, however, the supposed terror plot was “absolutely amateur.”

Brazilian Minister of Justice Alexandre de Moraes told reporters the arrests did not increase the risk of terrorism during the Olympics and that the main concern during the event is the fight against crime in Rio. The arrests, according to Moraes, came after one of the would-be attackers attempted to purchase an AK-47 in neighboring Paraguay, which raised red flags.The weeks leading up to the Rio Olympics have been plagued with problems, including fears of the Zika virus, poor ticket sales, protests from Brazil’s emergency services, and athletes refusing to stay in the Olympic village to due to fears over how it was constructed.
Possibly, though, the best way to sum up how Brazilians are feeling about the Rio Olympics is with this tweet:

&quot;Pode ser em casa, só n repara a bagunça&quot; basically means, &quot;It can be at my place, please excuse the mess.&quot;
