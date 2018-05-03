Richard Spencer's Website Has Been Pulled Offline By GoDaddy

"It is our determination that altright.com crossed the line and encouraged and promoted violence in a direct and threatening manner," a GoDaddy spokesperson said.

Richard Spencer speaking at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 19, 2017, in Gainesville, Florida.

Altright.com, the infamous website founded by white nationalist Richard Spencer, is no longer accessible Thursday morning after it was taken down by its host, GoDaddy.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for GoDaddy said that Spencer was given 48 hours to transfer the Altright.com domain to a different host before it was removed.

"In instances where a site goes beyond the mere exercise of these freedoms, however, and crosses over to promoting, encouraging, or otherwise engaging in specific acts of violence against any person, we will take action," GoDaddy's statement read. "It is our determination that altright.com crossed the line and encouraged and promoted violence in a direct and threatening manner."

Spencer told BuzzFeed News that he has not yet found a new host for the site.

"We're working on solving the problem, and solving it in a permanent way. So this might take some time," Spencer said.