A Cop Got Turned Into A Meme After Kicking A Student During A Protest

French social media users are furious after a photographer managed to capture the moment a police officer kicked a young woman.

"The protesters gathered on Thursday were mainly students marching against a newly enacted labor law in France. The protesters were mostly students who believe the new law will get in the way of them finding jobs after college."

This photo was taken at a protest in Paris on Thursday. Photographer Jan Schmidt-Whitley managed to capture the moment a police officer with the Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité (CRS) kicked a student protester during a demonstration.

Tamara, the young woman in the photo, is a 24-year-old theater student at a Paris conservatory.

She told BuzzFeed News that she wasn't actually a protester and was just sitting at a nearby cafe.

"The students eventually charged after being blocked for 40 minutes by the CRS," she said. "[The police] launched their tear gas without thinking about the people on the terrace."

Tamara said she yelled at the officers, saying they were attacking everyone indiscriminately. That's when the officer kicked her.