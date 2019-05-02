Pornhub Is "Extremely Interested" In Acquiring Tumblr

Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said in an email to BuzzFeed News that the porn-streaming giant is extremely interested in buying Tumblr, the once uniquely horny hub young women and queer people that banned adult content last December to the disappointment of many of its users.

Price said that restoring Tumblr's NSFW edge would be central to their acquisition of it, were it to actually happen.

Tumblr owner Verizon is reportedly currently seeking a buyer for the blogging platform, according to the Wall Street Journal, which has struggled to meet revenue targets.

"Tumblr was a safe haven for those who wanted to explore and express their sexuality, adult entertainment aficionados included," Price told BuzzFeed News. "We’ve long been dismayed that such measures were taken to eradicate erotic communities on the platform, leaving many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content.



